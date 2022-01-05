NAB’s PILOT Opens Submissions For Innovation Challenge

PILOT, the technology innovation initiative from NAB, opened its application submission period for the 2022 PILOT Innovation Challenge.

The program offers mentorship and promotion to winning proposals. This year, the challenge seeks startups and companies to present solutions to key challenges facing broadcasters in the coming years.

The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2022. Up to 10 finalists will be chosen by a panel by early March, with the three winning proposals to be announced the week of March 28.

Winning proposals will have the opportunity to show products during NAB Show, which will take place from April 23-27, 2022.

John Clark, executive director of PILOT, commented, “The Innovation Challenge presents a showcase for the cutting-edge ideas and innovations that can transform how broadcasters do business and serve their communities. This year’s program aligns with NAB Show’s focus on the three main pillars of today’s content ecosystem as we provide renewed opportunities to help broadcasters evolve and adapt.”