CNBC Premieres New Series ‘No Retreat: Business Bootcamp’ In February

CNBC will debut its new primetime series No Retreat: Business Bootcamp on February 22, 2022.

Produced by 51 Minds, a division of Banijay Americas, the series challenges businesses with near-impossible physical and mental tasks to realize their full potential. Each episode follows Joe De Sena, former Wall Street broker turned serial entrepreneur and creator of the endurance sports and wellness brand Spartan, and his team as they advise and help companies make the difficult decisions to change for the success of their business.

Denise Contis, executive vice president and head of Content at CNBC Primetime, commented, “Entrepreneurship is at the forefront of everything CNBC does and what better way to start the new year than to help businesses navigate today’s changing landscape. No Retreat: Business Bootcamp’ reveals the unconventional and highly successful approach to team building used by top companies. The series offers a fresh take on how businesses can make meaningful changes to improve their bottom line.”