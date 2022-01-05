All3Media International Confirms ‘Midsomer Murders’ Channel In U.S. And Canada

All3Media International announced the launch of a Midsomer Murders brand FAST channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Produced by Bentley Productions, an All3Media company, in association with All3Media International, Midsomer Murders has been shown in more than 200 territories around the world since its creation in 1997.

Operated by All3Media International, the branded FAST channel is available on The Roku Channel. The channel will initially feature episodes starring the original Inspector Barnaby played by John Nettles.

All3Media expects to launch the Midsomer Murders brand channel on additional digital platforms across North America in the first quarter of 2022.

Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Development for All3Media International, commented, “Midsomer Murders continues to drive significant success across multiple windows in North America and indeed globally. The digital FAST space allows us to extend that windowing further and brings a unique opportunity for us to schedule and curate the brand, offering fans of the show an opportunity to really immerse themselves in the Midsomer library any time, any day.”