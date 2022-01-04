Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise brought on Daniel Gagliardi as vice president of Digital Distribution and Business Development.

In his new role reporting to Melissa Wohl, SVP and head of Sales, Gagliardi (pictured) will oversee the growth and performance optimization of FilmRise’s AVoD and FAST channels. He will also create opportunities and implement new strategies for the company’s AVoD and FAST partners.

He most recently served as head of Content at Vudu, building and leading the content partnerships team. At Vudu, he debuted the company’s first original programs and partnered with content licensors such as Disney, MGM, and Warner Brothers, among others. He also previously served as vice president,Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution, for Lionsgate.

Danny Fisher, CEO at FilmRise, commented, “Daniel brings high-level and valuable experience working at large content providers and streaming platforms since the genesis of SVoD and AVoD which will surely have an immediate positive impact on our initiatives in support of our streaming partners and our own FilmRise OTT channels.”

Gagliardi added, “I’m excited to join FilmRise, a recognized leader and true innovator in the digital industry. I look forward to expanding upon their rapidly growing AVoD and FAST channel distribution successes in addition to creating new opportunities for their emerging original content creation business.”