UniFrance Confirms Rendez-Vous in Paris Event

UniFrance announced that its Rendez-Vous in Paris event will carry on in a pared-down format.

The film and television markets will be held from January 11-13 and January 13-16, respectively, at the Hôtel du Collectionneur. Attendees will be able to access to content showcases and pitch sessions, which will be held in compliance with health and safety protocols. The event expects more than 120 television buyers and 320 film distributors in attendance.

The opening film is Olivier Dahan’s Simone, a Woman of the Century, which will be shown on January 13. The film programming features 88 films, including 55 titles that will be screening for the first time.

The second edition of the Export Day will be held on January 11. The event will gather 30 French and international industry leaders to reflect on French cinema and television productions.

UniFrance will also host online meetings between French artists and foreign media representatives from January 14-17, 2022.