Federation Entertainment Acquires Robin & Co

Federation Entertainment secured a majority stake in Jean-Yves Robin’s production company, Robin & Co.

Federation’s acquisition is the latest development in the company’s growth strategy. Robin & Co. is a company involved in the production of dramas for major networks and platforms, as well as feature films, documentaries, and live shows. The French company also includes the subsidiaries Calt Production, Calt Studio, Hope Production, and Monkey Pack Film, among others.

Pascal Breton, president of Federation, commented, “The exceptional relationship that Jean-Yves Robin has managed to build with many actors, writers and directors, especially in comedy, is unique in France.”

He added, “Our association can offer them even more outlets on channels, platforms, the international market, and all the derivative markets born of the digital revolution that we are exploring.”

Robin, president of Robin & Co, remarked, “Almost 24 years after the creation of Robin & Co, I wanted to give a new impetus to the group by approaching an industry partner who understands where we come from and our way of working, namely through a very strong relationship with our talents. The project that Pascal has built with his team is a perfect fit and I felt the obvious complementarities between our two groups, both artistically and in terms of business.”

Pictured: Federation’s Pascal Breton and Robin & Co’s Jean-Yves Robin.