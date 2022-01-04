eOne Inks Landmark Deal With NENT Group

Entertainment One struck a multi-year, landmark agreement with Nordic Entertainment Group.

Brokered by Suzanne Flowerday-Nilson, sales manager for eOne, the new deal brings over 700 hours of new and library content to NENT Group’s services in the Nordic and Baltic Regions, Poland, and the Netherlands. This latest multi-rights, multi-genre deal continues eOne’s expansion in key territories across Europe, including the Nordics.

The agreement covers a range of content, including hit series The Newsreader, as well as new dramas Family Law and Moonshine. In addition, it includes titles from eOne’s library such as Private Eyes, Hell on Wheels, Into the Badlands, and much more.

Spyro Markesinis, executive vice president of Sales, EMEA and Asia, at eOne, commented, “By delivering our expansive library to viewers of NENT Group’s services in their Nordic and international markets, we are committed to further cementing our position as a leading producer and distributor of highly coveted content that resonates with discerning audiences. We celebrate the ambition of NENT Group in expanding into new territories and are proud to be part of their journey.”