Streaming Strips The U.S. Of Its TV Exporter Role

In a recent article, the Italian daily La Stampa reported that, since the advent of streaming, U.S. dominance in the international TV sales market has greatly diminished. To drive the point home, the newspaper listed drama series produced in different countries that became popular worldwide. However, most of the series listed were streaming originals, so we at VideoAge elected to replace them with equally successful broadcast series since made-for-streaming shows are not typically sold market by market worldwide. Read the complete cover story in the October issue.

U.S. Studios’ International TV Divisions That Take On Their Presidents’ Personalities

The editorial task at hand was rather challenging for a TV trade publication. We were to determine whether the U.S. studios’ international content sales divisions tend to assume the personalities of their presidents. The obvious answer is a resounding yes, but the questions that remain are: Why and how? Read the complete cover story in the October issue.

Back In-Person MIPCOM Report: The Bracelet Edition

This year’s four-day MIPCOM market should have been the 37th edition. But the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID. Therefore, the 36th edition took place recently. Its last full day was Wednesday, October 13, and it offered 10 scheduled events, starting with morning session “Investor Briefs” (i.e. what people lose when they make bad investments). The market closed the following morning after a half day reserved for packing up. Read the complete cover story in the November issue.

Q&A With Cancun-Bound Content Acquisition Execs

Ahead of MIP Cancun, VideoAge sampled eight LATAM buyers (or eight percent of the number of expected acquisition execs) from six countries to ascertain the kind of content they’ll be looking for at the market, which was held November 16-19, 2021, and their general opinions. Check out the comments from buyers who hail from Brazil, Mexico, and Uruguay. Read the complete feature in the November issue.

If DAZN Doesn’t Dazzle You, Kevin A. Mayer Will

In March of 2021, Kevin A. Mayer was appointed chairman of DAZN on a non-executive basis. He’d previously served a short stint — just three months — as the CEO of Social Media site TikTok, which he joined after he wasn’t named Disney’s CEO after Bob Iger stepped down. He left TikTok after then-president Donald Trump began to wage war against it. Before that he served as the chairman of the Direct-to-Consumer and International division of The Walt Disney Company. In 2020 he launched Disney Plus. During his tenure he also launched ESPN Plus and ran Hulu. Read the complete cover story in the December issue.