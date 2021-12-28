2021 In Review: The Best of VideoAge Part 1

Enjoy selections from this year’s editions below!

Hollywood’s Exodus Put Displaced Tribes at a Job Crossroads

The major U.S. studios have been reducing headcount since May 2020, when the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic became evident. WarnerMedia announced a 20 percent reduction in payroll. NBCUniversal and Discovery were planning or implementing similar cuts. Lionsgate announced a 15 percent reduction in force. Partially to reduce headcount, Sony was combining several divisions, and Fox may well be closing some divisions. Read the complete cover story in the January issue.

Dan Cohen’s Model For Studio’s Content Sales

“In 2020 we did more than 600 deals, and the bulk were with local clients.” So began VideoAge’s Zoom interview with Dan Cohen, president, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, who spoke with VideoAge from his Los Angeles base. Indeed, it’s been business as usual at the large U.S. studio that encompasses Paramount Pictures, local CBS TV stations, the CBS network, Showtime, and CBS All Access (now Paramount Plus), among many other units and divisions, including distribution of Miramax’s movies. Read the complete cover story in the March/April issue.

Vivendi-Mediaset: The Chess Game To Win the European Streaming War

The story begins in 2016, when Vincent Bolloré decided that he wanted his French company, Vivendi, to rescue Silvio Berlusconi’s Italy-based Mediaset Premium, a pay-TV service that was in dire financial straits. Among other companies, Vivendi owns Canal Plus, a European pioneer of satellite TV and pay-TV services, and in 2016, Bolloré planned to return to the Italian TV market — he’d previously owned Italy’s satellite TV service Tele Piú in 1996 (before it was sold to 21st Century Fox and was renamed Sky Italia) — by having him become a shareholder in Mediaset’s Premium, which was Sky’s biggest competitor in Italy. Read the complete feature in the March/April issue.

Televisa-Univision And TV Azteca Make News

Mexico has been in the news in a big way recently, with reports involving both of the country’s major TV networks, Televisa and TV Azteca. The former has been talked about because of its partial merger with the U.S.-based Univision. The latter has made headlines for a controversy involving TV Azteca’s Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a 65-year-old tycoon who is said to be worth U.S$13 billion. Read the complete story in the May/June issue.

Welcoming The Return of In-Person TV Markets

That MIPCOM 2021 was going to be an in-person event was announced by Reed MIDEM as early as December 2020. At that time the pandemic was raging with no end in sight, and all TV trade events were being held virtually. The summer and fall seasons have seen the revival of a number of in-person gatherings and events, including the Berlinale’s summer special, the Cannes Film Festival, Series Mania, and the Venice Film Festival. With expectations high for the return of MIPCOM, VideoAge reached out to companies that planned to attend MIPCOM to hear about their plans, concerns, and new content. Read the complete cover story in the August/September issue.