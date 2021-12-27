Russian Film Fest Attracts Over One Million Viewers

The Russian Film Festival drew in an impressive number of viewers, exceeding more than one million across 23 countries.

Organized by ROSKINO and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the event witnessed 850,000 people watching RFF films. RFF was successfully held in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil, among other countries, in collaboration with local online platforms. The top three most-watched films include Anna Parmas’ comedy Another Woman, Klim Shipenko’s crime drama Text, and Valery Todorovsky’s ballet drama The Bolshoi.

The festival reported that in terms of genre preferences, comedies outshone with 49 percent, followed by dramas with 26 percent and sports films with 17 percent.

Evgenia Markova, CEO of ROSKINO, remarked, “We are very inspired by the Russian Film Festival’s success — Russian films and animation was watched by over one million people in various countries of the world! We plan to share the festival’s results with industry representatives, for whom these data (top countries, genre preferences) are vital for planning the geography of sales for their content.”

Markova added, “We have ambitious plans for 2022: we intend to make RFF an annual regular festival and, certainly, we are already working on expanding its geography and lineup. I am confident that RFF will lead to growth in the number of Russian cinema fans and to the strengthening of cultural ties between countries.”