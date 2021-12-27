NATPE Miami Updates Safety Protocols

The National Association of Television Program Executives announced updated health and safety protocols for NATPE Miami 2022.

NATPE Safe will include on-site testing as well as the previously required proof of vaccination for all attendees. NATPE will offer optional rapid antigen COVID-19 testing and departure rapid PCR COVID-19 testing.

The event will include NATPE Safe Stations, where touch-free sanitizer, disposable masks, and other items will be available. Additional safety measures include a daily health survey via mobile phones, temperature checks, and an increased disinfection of meeting spaces.

NATPE has created private areas for badge holders to meet throughout the hotel, and the NATPE Networking Tent will offer an outdoor option for meeting.