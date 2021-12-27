GMA Network Delivers Dramas To Brunei

GMA Network partnered with DM Don Square Entertainment to bring three dramas to Brunei.

Close To You (Ang Forever Ko’y Ikaw) and Broken Hearts (Kapag Nahati ang Puso) debuted this year on the free-to-air television channel RTB Aneka.

Close To You revolves around Ginny and Lance, two single parents who meet because of their children, Benjie and Marione, and soon fall in love. However, Benjie and Marione realize that they cannot be together if their parents are in a relationship.

Broken Hearts follows a mother and daughter who become fierce rivals. They cross paths in the world of fashion and both fall in love with the same man.

Love You Two will premiere in the first quarter of 2022. The series follows Raffy as she worries that her sister Sam will be taken advantage of by Jake. Raffy soon learns that Jake is a good man and ends up falling in love with him as well.