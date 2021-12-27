DMR Launches Six Channels On Xbox

DMR inked a new deal with Xbox to roll out OTT channels as VoD apps on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The channels featured in the agreement include Cinehouse for movies and TV shows from around the world, RetroCrush for classic anime TV and movies, AsianCrush for Korean drama series and pan-Asian movies, Cocoro for kids and family programming, KMTV for the best of K-pop, and Midnight Pulp for horror, action, and thriller movies and series.

David Chu, CEO of DMR, commented, “DMR’s new agreement with Microsoft is an exciting new benchmark for our company. Our six channels are joining a very select group of entertainment apps on the service which includes Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube and Hulu. This marks our first launch on one of the leading global gaming platforms and Xbox has been the most requested outlet for these channels by our loyal fan base.”

John Stack, director of Digital Distribution and Content Strategy, added, “The DMR team is very excited to be working with Xbox for the launch of our channels. Our company is also proud to expand its growing portfolio of partnership with world-class platforms like Xbox and through this new deal, while providing the Xbox audience with even more compelling content to consider for its viewing pleasure.”