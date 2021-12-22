SPI/FilmBox Launches Dizi On du In Middle East

SPI/FilmBox and the UAE-based SAWA Rights Management rolled out Dizi on the du television platform in the United Arab Emirates.

With recent launches across Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe, Dizi showcases over 600 hours of popular Turkish series, such as Endless Love and Black Money Love. du subscribers will be able to watch content from the Turkish drama hub through the “Arabic Essential” package.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, commented, “Turkish series became a global phenomenon in recent years and they are exceptionally popular in the Middle East. It is our absolute pleasure to make the riveting world of Dizi accessible to more households in the UAE with du through our partnership with SAWA.”

Ali Ajouz, chief executive officer at SAWA Rights Management, added, “Once again, we are delighted to bring to our platform clients across the Middle East, the opportunity to add Dizi, a top-quality and entertainment-rich TV channel that will satisfy the most demanding of TV viewers. In addition to adding Dizi to du’s Essential-Arabic package, we are working hard to add Dizi on as many platforms as possible.”