Lightyear Entertainment Acquires ‘A-ha’ And ‘We Were Once Kids’

Lightyear Entertainment picked up two documentaries that debuted at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Directed by Thomas Robsahm, A-ha: The Movie celebrates the 40th anniversary of the synth-pop trio from Norway with candid interviews and more. The film looks at how the band overcame personal differences and continued to tour and make music together.

Directed by Eddie Martin, We Were Once Kids delves into the lives of the real-life people who inspired Larry Clark’s cult classic Kids.

Both A-ha: The Movie and We Were Once Kids will have theatrical releases in the U.S. and Canada.

Arnie Holland, CEO of Lightyear Entertainment, commented, “The subject matter of both these documentaries are legend. I’m sure there isn’t a person alive who doesn’t immediately know the song Take on Me but the band’s meteoric success and creative clashes are equally fascinating. Released 24 years before the creation of Spotify, Take On Me has nevertheless recently passed a billion streams just on that platform.”

Holland added, “The Kids, meanwhile, the survivors of which are now adults, helped revolutionize the gritty, in-your-face guerilla-style filmmaking that is now so taken for granted, but their rise to both fame and infamy offer harrowing life experiences and reflection. They are excellent, thought-provoking films, both of which have substantial, already-in-place fan bases at the ready. We are going to have some fun with these two.”