All Channel Films To Distribute ‘Mercy’

All Channel Films struck a distribution deal for the docudrama Mercy from director and actress Wendy Morgan.

Starring Maria Austin in the lead role, Mercy tells a story about the devastation caused by animal agriculture, told from the perspective of a pig named Mercy and others trapped in the factory farming industry. The film recently had its premiere in the U.S. as part of the Awareness Film Festival.

As part of the agreement, Los Angeles-based All Channel Films will represent the film in the U.S. and Canada across pay and basic cable, video/DVD, VoD/SVoD, streaming, PPV, and other distribution platforms.

Morgan commented, “I was very pleased to have connected with Seth Kittay during my recent trip to Los Angeles. One of my goals was to bring Mercy to North American audiences to raise awareness about the film’s disturbing but important subject matter. All Channel Films will definitely help me in achieving this goal.”