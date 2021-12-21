Up The Ladder: MY Entertainment

MY Entertainment announced promotions of three members of its executive team.

Sarah Glaser has been upped to vice president of Development. Glaser will also serve in the company’s production division One Foot Forward.

Jonathan Grosskopf has been promoted to vice president of Current Programming. He has served as executive producer at the company since 2016. He has worked on the company’s series Destination Fear and Legacy List.

Kerry Miles will move on to senior producer of Content. She has served as the in-house producer since 2019, working on projects such as Legacy List and Destination Fear.

Michael Yudin, president and founder of MY Entertainment, commented, “Sarah, Jonathan and Kerry have continually made invaluable contributions to our company. Their personal creative approaches to developing and producing shows that deliver loyal, engaged viewers for our network partners has helped to further enhance MY Entertainment’s reputation in the global content community.”