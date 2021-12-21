UniFrance TV Announces Export Award Nominees

UniFrance unveiled the nominees for the 18th edition of the TV Export Awards.

In the Animation category, nominees are Millimages for Molang, Mediatoon Distribution for The Garfield Show, and Federation Entertainment for The Ollie & Moon Show.

The Documentary Export Award nominees include ARTE Distribution for Mr. Jack and Dr. Nicholson, Mediawan Rights for Kubrick by Kubrick, and ARTE Distribution for The True Story of King Tut’s Treasure.

In the Fiction Export category, the nominees. Include Newen Connect for High Intelligence Potential, France tv distribution for season three of Call My Agent!, and Gaumont for The Art of Crime.

Hervé Michel, vice president of UniFrance, and Sarah Hemar, deputy executive director of UniFrance in charge of Audiovisual and Digital, stated, “We are delighted that our 2022 Awards ceremony is to be held in person once again – and that it is organized in partnership with PROCIREP.”

They added, “We will gather in the evening of February 8 at the Trianon, in Paris – if the health crisis allows, of course – to celebrate both the professionalism of both our distribution companies and French TV production. Working together on the conception of programs and, within UniFrance, on their promotion, they enrich French TV content creation and extend its reach throughout the world.”