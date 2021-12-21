‘Mary Makes It Easy’ Premieres In February 2022

Food Network will debut Mary Makes It Easy starting on February 5, 2022.

Produced by Proper Television, a division of Boat Rocker Studios, the series presents cookbook author Mary Berg as she shares recipes for stress-free cooking. The premiere episode looks at chicken, and Mary offers instructions on four different recipes, including a roast chicken, chicken noodle soup, and chicken stir fry, and chicken parmesan.

Courtney White, president of Food Network and Streaming Food Content at Discovery Inc, commented, “We are excited to add Mary Makes It Easy to our ‘in the kitchen’ programming lineup. Food Network viewers are always looking for new ways to make their time in the kitchen effortless, and Mary Berg is an expert in this area – full of culinary knowledge, accessible recipes, and helpful takeaways for making flavorful and stress-free meals.”