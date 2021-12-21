‘1883’ Breaks New Record On Paramount+

Paramount+ confirmed that the series premiere of 1883 set a new record for most-watched series premiere.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 revolves around the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains and seek a better future in Montana.

In addition to doubling the previous record, the Yellowstone prequel brought in 4.9 million total viewers during its special event premiere on Paramount Network, and it garnered 6.4 million viewers across the night.

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, commented, “The results of 1883’s debut are truly phenomenal. The day one streaming numbers, coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort and social response from our audience, show the tremendous promise for this series. We look forward to continuing on this epic journey with our subscribers.”