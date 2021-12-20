YouTube TV Reaches Deal With Disney For ESPN And FX

YouTube TV struck a new deal with Disney to restore access to Disney’s networks on the streaming platform.

Viewers will be able to watch live and on-demand content from networks like ESPN and FX, as well as local ABC stations.

This latest announcement follows news from the end of last week that the two companies could not reach an agreement.

In a statement, YouTube TV commented, “We apologize for the disruption and appreciate your patience as we continued to negotiate on your behalf. We also value Disney’s partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement.”