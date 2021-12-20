Netflix To Release Danish Series ‘Chosen’ In January

Netflix will launch the new Danish series Chosen on January 27, 2022.

Created by Christian Potalivo and Jannik Tai Mosholt from the production company Tall & Small, Chosen tells a coming-of-age story about a young girl who realizes that the world isn’t as safe as she thought. Emma discovers that the whole story about her small Danish town is a lie, and the truth is much more perilous than she could have imagined. The sci-fi series portrays teenage life as well as social pressure, secrets, lies, and identity.

Chosen stars Malaika Berenth Mosendane, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Andreas Dittmer, Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt, and Mohamed Djeziri, among others. Kaspar Munk is attached as director.