FOX Sports Film And UNINTERRUPTED Confirm ‘Elite Youth’ S3

FOX Sports Film and the athlete brand UNINTERRUPTED announced that the third season of Elite Youth will debut January 6, 2022.

Elite Youth follows high school basketball players preparing for the 2021 Elite Youth Basketball League. The series follows the trials and tribulations of high school life, the high stakes of college recruitment, and basketball stardom.

The new season will feature interviews and guest appearances from NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

Charlie Dixon, executive vice president of Content, FOX Sports, commented, “We are proud to be working with UNINTERRUPTED to be able to tell these young men’s inspiring stories of determination and drive that have propelled them to the top of their sport and showcase what it takes to achieve their dreams of making a college team and having a future career in the NBA.”