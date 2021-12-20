Boat Rocker Inks Deals Across Asia And Australia

Boat Rocker signed a slew of deals across Asia and Australia for its Kids and Family and Unscripted portfolio.

From Industrial Brothers, the 3D-animated Dino Ranch has been picked up by WarnerMedia Asia, Jetsen Huashi in China, and Disney Japan. Co-produced by Boat Rocker and UYoung, Love Monster was secured by linear broadcaster MOMO TV in Taiwan as well streamers MOD and FriDay.

More deals were inked for Industrial Brothers co-productions. Kingdom Force was acquired by ViuTV in Hong Kong, Hakka TV in Taiwan, and Trans 7 in Indonesia. Remy and Boo was picked up by Disney Asia, ViuTV, and Hakka TV.

Culinary show Mary’s Kitchen Crush has been sold to Discovery Asia and JEI TV Korea. Discovery Asia also picked up Anna’s Occasions, as did SBS Food in Australia. In Japan, NTV nabbed Chuck and the First People’s Kitchen, which was also picked up by SBS Food and its indigenous channel NITV.

National Geographic Asia picked up Shark Teeth Films’ Secrets in the Ice. Wildlife series You’re Called What was obtained by JY Animation in China, True Visions in Thailand, and Channel A and JEI TV in Korea. In addition, Living Colour was scored by CCTV in China, DaAi TV in Taiwan, and True Visions.