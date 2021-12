Up The Ladder: RAI

The Board of RAI Italian RadioTelevision signed off on a major reorganization.

Editorial responsibility and the budget have been assigned to 10 new departments called Editorial Genres, such as Entertainment, Drama, Documentary, Sport, News Talks, Culture, Cinema, Digital Contents, and Kids. In addition, the role of TV Channel Director will be removed. The Radio team will maintain its organizational structure.

Luca Milano (pictured) has been confirmed as director of RAI Kids.