UniFrance Rendez-vous In Paris Set For January 2022

UniFrance Rendez-vous in Paris will take place online from January 14-17, 2022.

The four days of the event will celebrate French productions, featuring new programs and interviews with French producers and distributors.

Programs in the fiction category include L’Opéra from Victoria Production, HIP from Septembre Productions and Itinéraire Productions, and 24H – 24 Hours In A Woman’s Life from ARTE France and Les Batelières Productions.

Documentaries include The Mysteries of the Bayeux Tapestry from La Compagnie des Taxi Brousse, The Fire Under the Sea from Les Gens Biens Production, and Hitler Stalin: A Secret Relationship from Siècle Productions.

The animation series include Gigantosaurus from Cyber Group Studios, Edmond & Lucy from Miam! Animation, and Tara Duncan from Princess Sam Picture.