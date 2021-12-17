SPI/FilmBox Enters Partnership With Bionic Media In Netherlands

SPI International partnered with the boutique sales house Bionic Media.

As of mid-November, Bionic Media has been representing FilmBox as an exclusive partner in the Netherlands, where the company covers spot sales and content and brand partnerships.

Since its launch in May 2021, SPI’s FilmBox has grown a large fanbase in the Netherlands. The FilmBox brand showcases a compelling selection of Hollywood movies, international cinema classics, and local productions and series. The December lineup includes psychological thriller The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, German drama Lara, and erotic thriller En Affaere (An Affair).

Jeroen Bergman, general manager of Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands, commented, “I am proud that FilmBox is taking this important next step based on the enthusiastic reception from Dutch viewers and television platforms and I am very happy with the collaboration with Bionic.”

Jacqueline Heemskerk, managing partner of Bionic Media, added, “We are delighted that FilmBox has joined Bionic Media. It is a nice addition and fits well in our portfolio of high-quality thematic channels with a clear target group.”