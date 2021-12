Molotov To Distribute M6 Group Free-To-Air Channels

Molotov signed a distribution deal with M6 Group.

As part of the agreement, Molotov will distribute M6 Group’s free-to-air channels as part of its paid offering. All subscribers will have access to the M6, W9, 6Ter, and Gulli channels through the Molotov streaming platform.

M6 Group’s free-to-air DTT channels will only be available as part of Molotov’s paid offering. Molotov will continue to offer all other free-to-air channels free of charge.