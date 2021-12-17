‘Killing Eve’ Final Season To Air On BBC America And AMC

AMC Networks shared a first look at the fourth and final season of Killing Eve.

Produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America, the new season follows Eve on a revenge mission while Villanelle joins a new community to prove she’s not a monster. Meanwhile, Carolyn continues to chase down The Twelve and the person who placed the hit on her son Kenny.

Laura Neal joins as the lead writer and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Sandra Oh also serve as executive producers.

The last season of Killing Eve will debut on February 27, 2022, on BBC America. Episodes will debut on AMC starting February 28.

Endeavor Content distributes Killing Eve.