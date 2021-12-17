Bomanbridge Media Scores Factual Content Sales

Bomanbridge Media inked a slew of factual content sales to international broadcasters.

The rights to the documentary My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years In Afghanistan were picked up by CBC Canada, Disney Latin America, and Rialto in New Zealand.

BBC Asia licensed Through The Seasons – China as well as both seasons of My Unique B&B. TVB Hong Kong also secured Through The Seasons. Meanwhile, Discovery Asia picked up The Great Whale Rescue, Wild Latam, and Wild Dynasties. Thai Public Broadcasting, RTHK in Hong Kong, and EBS Korea also nabbed Wild Dynasties.

CCTV China scored a package deal that includes Wild Kingdom, Trimates, Secret World of Rubbish, Egypt from Above, and Ghost Killers.

In Japan, NHK licensed A Baby Reindeer’s First Christmas, Wild & Wonderful Denmark, and Ghost Killers. PTS Taiwan acquired Wild and Wonderful Denmark as well.

Truevision Thailand signed a deal for a package covering Good with Wood, Animal Ambulance, and Strong by NM.

Lastly, TVNZ, SBS Australia, and Canal+ Poland picked up Paul Goes to Hollywood.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, said, “As always, we are very proud of the stellar quality of programming we offer. As testimony of Bomanbridge Media’s growth, we are enjoying a strong client demand, both from the new slate of Co-Production opportunities through platform partnerships and our First Look producer deals, as well as through our increased network of sales since the joining of Peter Pas, Commercial Director, based in London.”