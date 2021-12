WE tv Debuts New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ In March 2022

WE tv will premiere the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition in March 2022.

Produced by Thinkfactory Media for WE tv, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition features new celebrity couples. Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn Toler return to help couples confront lies, betrayals, and rivalries.

New couples include K. Michelle and Kastan, Lyrica and A1, Rich Dollaz and MariahLynn, and Gangsta Boo and Emmet.