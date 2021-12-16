Up The Ladder: BANFF

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) announced that Brenda Gilbert, president of BRON Media, has been appointed as vice chair of the Board.

Justin Stockman, vice president of Content Development and Programming at Bell Media, has also joined the Board of Directors.

In addition, three long-standing members will be stepping down from the Board of Directors. Insight Production’s John Brunton, Breakthrough Entertainment’s Ira Levy, and TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good’s Blair Miller will step down.

Kevin Beggs, BANFF Board chair and Lionsgate Television Group chair, stated, “We’re delighted to welcome BRON’s Brenda Gilbert as vice chair of the Board and Bell Media’s Justin Stockman to our BANFF family. Brenda leads one of today’s premier production companies and shares our passion for impactful storytelling. Her business expertise and creative vision make her the perfect addition to the Board, Justin’s strong programming background and relationships will contribute greatly in continuing to make BANFF an amazing event.”