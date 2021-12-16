One Animation Inks Deal With Sky Kids For ‘Oddbods’

One Animation struck a new deal with Sky Kids in the U.K. for Oddbods.

Oddbods features seven adorable and unique pals as they survive the perils of everyday life. Together, they unintentionally turn ordinary situations into unexpected and humorous events.

As part of the agreement, Sky Kids picked up season three of the long-form series as well as the seasonal special The Festive Menace. The new content will roll out on Sky Kids in the region on December 17, 2021.

Michele Schofield, SVP of Content Distribution at One Animation, commented, “This deal marks the first time we’re teaming up with Sky Kids and we’re confident Sky Kids will make the perfect new UK home for Oddbods’ latest season. Oddbods fills a need for kids and their family to be entertained and laugh together at the funny events arising from everyday situations. We can’t wait to see Sky Kids’ audience enjoy adventures with the Oddbods gang over the festive season and beyond.”