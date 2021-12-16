NATPE Miami Confirms Additional Speakers And Programming

NATPE unveiled announced additional programming details and speakers for the in-person NATPE Miami.

The annual event will kick off with a conversation on the evolving business of content from a financial perspective, with a panel that includes Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs, Aventine’s Kevin Mayer, BofA Securities Global Research’s Jessica Reif Ehrlick.

In addition to presenting a keynote, NBCUniversal’s Laura Molen will start a discussion on revenue opportunities for media buyers. The panel includes Denise Ocasio of Mindshare, Brian Doherty of The CW, and Mike Peretz of A+E.

The unscripted track during the NATPE Miami conference will highlight a keynote conversation with Discovery’s Kathleen Finch. That address will be followed by a session on changes in the unscripted industry with Ben Samek of Endemol Shine Americas, Max Einhorn of FIlmRise, Elaine Frontain Bryant of A+E Networks, and Courtney White of Food Network.

Mario Lopez, actor and host of Access Hollywood and Access, will join the Station Group Summit. At the Iris Awards, he will present the Lew Klein Leadership Award to Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local.

Find more details about programming at NATPE Miami here.