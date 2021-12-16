Alfredo Marino And Franco Neira To Develop Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce Series

Tenacious Marketing USA and Fero International announced plans to develop a drama series based on the life of Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce.

The authorized biographical drama series will portray the inspirational life and hardships of the world boxing champion. Tenacious Marketing CEO Alfredo Marino and Fero International president Franco Neira will serve as executive producers alongside filmmaker Michael G. Mora. Yecid Benavides Sr., Yecid Benavides Jr., and Johanan Benavides from Artistas Latinos are attached as writers, showrunners, and production consultants.

Cesar Diaz, CEO of 7A Media, will serve as an international distribution consultant.

Alfredo Marino, CEO of Tenacious Marketing USA, stated, “We have been deeply touched by Travieso’s life story and we want people to feel the same emotions that we felt when we heard the story from Travieso’s lips. He is a very unique, incredibly hardworking person, with an extraordinarily inspiring story.”

Yecid Benavides Jr. added, “Artistas Latinos is thrilled to bring this television project on the amazing El Travieso to the screen. His whole life is an inspiration to everyone and we will showcase his rise in the boxing world as one of the top athletes of all time as well as his love of family which drives his unparalleled success.”