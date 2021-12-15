Up The Ladder: Allied Global Marketing

Allied Global Marketing brought on Jose Leon as managing director of Latin America.

Based in Miami, Florida, Leon will lead strategy for the Latin American market, as well as service existing clients and manage new business initiatives.

Prior to joining Allied, he served as director of Digital Product Strategy & VoD /TVE at NBCUniversal International Networks.

Adam Cunningham, chief global strategist at Allied Global Marketing, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Jose to the team as we strengthen our position in this key market. His deep relationships and extensive knowledge of the region will be vital to this strategic expansion of Allied’s global footprint. The LATAM region is a growing market and having Jose to lead our local efforts will put us in the best position to pursue new opportunities as well as better support our existing clients.”

Leon added, “Joining the Allied executive team is one of the most exciting projects of my professional career, as it provides me with the opportunity to continue growing our business operations in LATAM, strengthen our existing client’s relationships, and explore new forms of innovation to help deepen the connection with our client’s consumers.”