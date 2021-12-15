START Signs Deal With TV3 Group In Baltics

START, the streaming service in Russia and CIS, secured an exclusive package deal with TV3 Group for Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

TV3 Group acquired several of START’s series, including The Vampires of Midland, Addicted, A Good Man, Ms. Sweet, Fitness, and Best Frenemies, among other titles. The series will be available on TV3’s SVoD service GO3 and the television channels TV3, TV3Film, TV3 Life, and TV3+.

This latest deal with TV3 Group marks START’s expansion in the region.

Daria Bondarenko, EVP Sales and Acquisitions, START commented, “We are very proud to partner with TV3 Group to bring our premium content to Baltic audiences. There is a huge range of interesting, innovative, and multi-genre content included that we know viewers will love. The TV3 Group is an excellent home for all the series, and we hope it would become a solid foundation for our future partnerships in the Baltics.”