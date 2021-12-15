Snow Rose Media’s Sharon Gomes To Develop ‘GG & Me!’

Sharon Gomes, founder of Snow Rose Media, announced the development of GG & Me!

Created by Gomes and education expert Daniel Lindner, the new animated series is Gomes’ first foray into creating a preschool show with her company Snow Rose Media. The preschool series follows Lilly, an energetic Asian girl who loves nature, as she spends time with her quirky Grandma, GG, in the countryside.

There are plans for a dedicated GG & Me! website and app featuring games, meditation exercises, and additional information.

Sharon Gomes Founder, Snow Rose Media, said: “I am so excited that the first creation from Snow Rose Media is GG & Me! It provides a wonderful introduction for preschoolers into the hugely important issue of environmental awareness, while helping them build mindfulness, creativity and problem-solving skills. These are all globally relevant messages which, along with the show’s warmth, fun and engaging characters and storylines, should captivate and inspire children worldwide.”