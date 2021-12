MonitoR Features VideoAge’s DAZN Cover Story In Italy

The Italian television trade publication MonitoR translated VideoAge‘s December front cover story on DAZN in Italian.

The front cover story features an exclusive interview with Kevin A. Mayer, chairman of DAZN, the London-based OTT sports subscription video streaming service. The interview covers a range of topics, including areas of expansion as well as programming.

Find the Italian version available here.