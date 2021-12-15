Berlinale Special Confirms Initial Film Line-Up

Berlinale organizers revealed the first films confirmed for the Berlinale Special.

The initial line-up includes La chêne (Heart of Oak) by Laurent Charbonnier and Michel Seydoux, 1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War) by Ran Tal, and Nothing Lasts Forever by Jason Kohn.

The Berlinale Special Gala will also feature Against the Ice by Peter Flinth, À propos de Joan (About Joan) by Laurent Larivière, Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Der Passfälscher (The Forger) by Maggie Peren.

Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the Berlinale, commented, “The pandemic has created distances – not only between people but also the way we see the world. Amongst the 2022 selection are films shot during the pandemic, reflecting on how it feels to be disconnected from others. It is with this first batch of films that we want to highlight the power of cinema as a tool that connects people, places and times ahead.”