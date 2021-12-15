AMC+ Picks Up ‘The Ipcress File’

AMC+ acquired the British espionage thriller The Ipcress File.

Based on the novel by Len Deighton and adapted by John Hodge, the six-part series presents a story of abducted scientists, brainwashing, treason, and more. Set during the Cold War in 1963, the series follows Harry Palmer, a British army sergeant in Berlin, as his varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone.

Produced by Altitude Television, in association with ITV Studios, the series will premiere in the U.S. and Canada in spring 2022.

Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+, commented, “AMC+ is proud to partner with ITV Studios to bring John Hodge’s thrilling adaptation of the beloved spy novel to U.S. audiences. We are also excited to work with Joe Cole again, following the enormous popularity of Gangs of London, this time in his new spellbinding performance of the iconic, working-class British spy.”

Will Clarke, executive producer and CEO of Altitude Television, added, “We’re immensely proud of what we have created with The Ipcress File and alongside AMC+, we are very excited on the potential of the series. We are thrilled that they will be bringing the daring exploits of Harry Palmer to American audiences next year.”