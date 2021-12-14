OneMIP Goes Live

RX France, formerly Reed MIDEM, announced that OneMIP, the networking and content showcase platform designed to run year-round alongside the company’s physical markets, goes live today in beta version. OneMIP integrates with MIPCOM, MIPTV, MIP China, MIPJunior and MIP Cancun to connect the largest global TV industry community of professionals. The single destination provides one contact point for buyers, distributors and content producers providing year-round networking, content discovery and insights and to efficiently manage and follow up participation at face-to-face markets. These include the 59th annual MIPTV to be staged in person in Cannes from 4-6 April 2022. The platform will be offering a world premiere screening of the much-anticipated thriller ‘The Tourist’ from All3Media International on December 16.