Jin Woo Hwang Named Chairman of KFA

Format specialist Jin Woo Hwang, president & executive producer of Something Special, the Seoul-based international format agency, was elected and named as the new chairman of the Korean Format Alliance (KFA). In this role, Hwang will carry out the organization’s mission to promote Korean format development; protect Korean format rights in global markets and reinforce international cooperation of Korean formats. Hwang will lead the way to strengthen competitiveness of Korean formats and share main news, trends, and insights of domestic and foreign format industries among both its member companies and with the industry at large. The organization, founded in 2016 and supported by the Korean government agency KOCCA (Korea Creative Content Agency), is comprised of major terrestrial and cable broadcast and production companies such as KBS, MBC, SBS, EBS, CJ ENM, JTBC, Channel A, TV Chosun, MBN, Tcast, IHQ, CEN Media, diTurn, IMTV, and Something Special.