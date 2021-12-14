GRB Studios Scores Multiple Sales

GRB Studios closed a slew of international deals for The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek. The docu-series, produced for History US and featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the legendary sci-fi franchise, has been licensed to RTL in the Netherlands, SevenOne in Germany, Foxtel in Australia and New Zealand, and Bell Media in Canada for English and French regions. Both seasons of GRB paranormal series Death Walker with Nick Groff were sold to Canada’s Bell Media for CTV Sci-Fi while Discovery Europe acquired the second season for the U.K. Bell Media also licensed Living By Design for CTV Life. Additional deals include the sale of feature documentary Meet The Hitlers to Foxtel, season 6 of drama series The Bay to Australia’s Network Ten, and season 1 and 2 of Confessions: Animal Hoarding to CBS Reality.