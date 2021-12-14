Big Light Productions Announces Writers’ Apprenticeship Recipient

Big Light Productions, the independent London-based production company led by writer/ producer Frank Spotnitz, has announced the latest recipient of their annual writers’ apprenticeship, which provides writers from the prestigious Serial Eyes programme hands-on practical experience in a writers’ room and collaborating on local and international projects. Screenwriter/director Geo Doba, who hails from Romania, has won a placement to work alongside Spotnitz (The Man In The High Castle, Leonardo, Medici, The X-Files), creative director Emily Feller (Leonardo, Medici, Trust Me, Ordinary Lies) and the wider Big Light team.