African Movie Channel Debuts In South America

International Pay TV operator and UK-based broadcaster, African Movie Channel (AMC) is expanding its reach and bringing premium Nollywood films to South America. AMC, in high definition, together with its second premium channel, AMC Series, are now available on E-Networks, the largest provider of Cable TV in Guyana, and the first DTH TV and IPTV platform in the country, providing digital cable television, internet, information technology and media services, with over 100 live channels. AMC will be providing subscribers access to the best quality movies and series from Nigeria and the rest of Africa.