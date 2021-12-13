Up the Ladder

Following a year of expansion with the recently announced acquisition of Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc., and a major stake in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, Genius Brands International, Inc. continues to strengthen its global operations and strategy with the appointment of Zrinka Dekic as Chief Financial Officer and head of Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions. Dekic brings nearly 20 years of entertainment industry and financial markets experience, including corporate strategy, investment banking, investment management, and corporate finance at The Walt Disney Company, and before that, Goldman Sachs. In addition, Bob Denton will assume the new role of executive vice president of Finance and Accounting at Genius Brands.