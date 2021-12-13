Principal Media Signs Licensing Deal with Australia’s SBS

Principal Media, a global content licensing and channel distribution company, has inked a licensing deal with Australia’s largest public broadcaster, SBS, for a new documentary called Magic in the Mountains, as well as 52 episodes of the popular reality series, United Plates of America. Magic in the Mountains tells the story of how the tiny town of Squaw Valley, California won the right to host the 1960 Olympics against all odds. The doc is produced by Coolfire Studios. United Plates of America is hosted by Gary Takle, who takes viewers on a journey across America to discover the underlying food culture that exists in every town. Produced by Abode Entertainment, United Plates recently completed its fifth season. Principal Media represents global broadcast and digital rights for both Magic in the Mountains and United Plates of America.