FOX Acquires MarVista Entertainment

FOX Entertainment has acquired MarVista Entertainment, a global leader in made-for-platform original content, it was announced today by FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier and MarVista CEO and Founding Partner Fernando Szew. MarVista will continue to be led by Szew, who will report to FOX Entertainment President of Production Strategy and Operations, Stefan Reinhardt. MarVista will focus on developing and producing content for FOX’s digital platforms, including the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Tubi, as well as continue to work with its roster of third-party buyers and co-production partners, while distributing its content globally.