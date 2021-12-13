AMC Networks Int’l Expands Partnership With M7 Group in CEE for On-Demand Content

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) and M7 Group, a European pay-TV provider owned by CANAL+, have reached a milestone in their strategic partnership in Central and Eastern Europe. As part of an expanded new multi-territory cooperation, subscribers of M7 Group’s TV platforms in Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Romania will get access to enriched video-on-demand content related to the flagship channels of AMC, JimJam, Minimax, Spektrum, and TV Paprika. This deal will provide on-demand content including films, kids’ programming, documentaries, and cooking shows. Subscribers to AMCNI’s linear channels of Direct One in Hungary, Skylink and Freesat in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and Focus Sat in Romania will be able to watch original series from AMC Networks, including Fear the Walking Dead (pictured above) and Killing Eve. AMCNI’s kids’ brands, Minimax and JimJam, will also provide hit series such as My Little Pony and Thomas and Friends. Original productions from Spektrum and TV Paprika are also debuting in M7’s local TV apps in an on-demand form this month.